FUTUREPEDIA

THE LARGEST AI TOOLS DIRECTORY, UPDATED DAILY.

11
5
Namelix

Namelix

964

Namelix will generate a short, brandable business name using artificial intelligence. Also great for discovering new domain names :)

Free
1

#startup tools

Papercup

$ 10/mo.

Playground AI

$ 29/mo

Fliki

$ 12.67/mo

Writesonic

$ 9/mo

Rytr
Tome

Discover useful new AI tools.

Join 35,000+ AI enthusiasts getting weekly updates on new tools.

Unsubscribe at any time.

Read past issues >

Riffusion
Andi